Car crashes into Davie home; driver suffers minor injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a home in Davie while the homeowner was working.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the 9300 block of Old Orchard Road, at around 2 p.m., Thursday.

According to authorities, the driver suffered minor injuries and was removed from the vehicle.

Perla McMaster, the homeowner, said she was at home working when the crash happened, but she was not in her home office. She added there was a dog inside of the crashed car, but it was also OK.

“I’m a work-at-home. I work with the computer,” she said. “That was what I was doing, and about 2:30, there was a big crash and things coming my way, and I tried to dodge it and just in shock.”

No one inside of the home was hurt, police said.

Cameras captured a large hole in one of the home’s front walls and extensive damage in the office. McMaster said she will be able to stay in the house, but the front of her home will have to be boarded up.

The vehicle has been towed away from the crash scene.

