SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car landed in a canal in Sunrise on Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, located near Northwest 48th Street and 94th Avenue early Thursday morning.

The car could be seen completely submerged with it’s lights still on.

Two people were seen waiting on the side of the road, but it remains unknown if there were any injuries.

