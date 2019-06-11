Car crashes into canal in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was taken to the hospital after fire rescue crews helped her escape from her car after it plunged into a canal in Dania Beach.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene in the area of Old Griffin Road near Interstate 95, just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, where Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews could be seen working to remove the car near the edge of the canal.

Officials said special tools were needed to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital for an examination.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

