Car crashes into building in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are responding after a car crashed into a building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 95th Street just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the road could be seen blocked off in front of the City Girls Lounge as rescue crews made their way inside the establishment.

It remains unclear if the driver sustained any injuries.

