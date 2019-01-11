Car crashes into building, driver attacks Coral Springs Police officer

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who crashed their car into a building attacked a Coral Springs police officer who responded to the scene.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue responded to 8112 Wiles Road in Coral Springs on Friday morning.

Officials said the driver became combative when rescue attempted to perform a medical evaluation.

As police attempted to subdue the victim, a Coral Springs police officer was injured during the confrontation.

As of Friday afternoon, the car is still on the scene against the building and traffic in the area of the plaza remains closed at this time.

The condition of both victims remains unknown.

