Car crashes into Budget Rent A Car store in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a store in a strip mall in Coral Springs.

The incident took place at a Budget Rent A Car store at 2475 N University Drive, shortly before 3:30 p.m., Monday.

7 SkyForce showed video of the Mercedes involved the crash on the back of a tow truck.

Video also showed extensive damage to the front end of the car, as well as oil or fluid from the car that spilled on the ground.

The door frame of the building was knocked in, but the building inspector said there was no indication of any structural damage as a result of the crash.

Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene, but the request was cancelled before they arrived to the scene.

Police officers were on scene taking statements.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.