Car crashes into a Miami school bus carrying students

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several students felt an unexpected impact after a car crashed into their school bus in Miami.

The children were on their way to Jose de Diego Middle School when the collision occurred.

It happened along Northwest Eighth Avenue and Third Street, Wednesday.

Students claim the driver of a black Cadillac sedan, with two kids in the back seat, tried to run a stop sign.

The 18 students on board the bus are said to be OK.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.