Car connected to Barry student’s murder found burnt

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a disturbing discovery tied to the disappearance and murder of a South Florida student.

According to City of Miami Police detectives, a car found engulfed in flames in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, around 10 p.m., matches the description of Priscilla Torres’ vehicle.

The 19-year-old was found shot along the Dolphin Expressway, Saturday morning, at 4:30. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives continue to search for her killer.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

