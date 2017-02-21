Car catches fire on Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a U-Haul truck that caught fire in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike extension, near Northwest 74th Street. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Due to the incident, the left lane of the Turnpike was blocked while crews extinguished the fire.

