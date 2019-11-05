Car catches fire on Sawgrass Expressway northbound in Sunrise; 2 right lanes closed

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has caught fire on the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise, between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard.

Sunrise Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire.

Crews have closed two right lanes on the expressway while they battled the blaze, which has since been extinguished.

Traffic cameras showed one left-hand lane getting by the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes because of traffic delays in the area.

