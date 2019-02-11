MIAMI (WSVN) - Two southbound lanes and the bike lane on the Rickenbacker Causeway were temporarily shut down after a car caught fire, officials said.

Cameras hovered above the fully engulfed vehicle along the southbound lanes, right after the Williams Powell Bridge, at Hobie Beach, in Miami, just after 5:30 p.m., Monday.

City of Miami firefighters responded to the scene and put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

As of 6:30 p.m., cars were getting by on the left shoulder of the highway. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.