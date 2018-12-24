MIAMI (WSVN) - A car caught fire on an Interstate 95 ramp in Miami.

Cellphone video captured the burning vehicle on the southbound ramp to Northwest Eighth Street, Sunday afternoon.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating how the fire started.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.