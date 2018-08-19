NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burst into flames along Interstate 95 in North Miami, causing lane closures.

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the vehicle in the northbound lanes, near the Opa-locka Boulevard exit ramp, Sunday night.

Miiami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and put out the flames.

Officials said there were people inside the car, but they were able to get out before the fire started.

The entire vehicle was completely destroyed.

Traffic on the highway has returned to normal.

