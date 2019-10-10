Car catches fire, nearly crashes into Coral Springs strip mall

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver behind the wheel of a car on fire narrowly escaped crashing into a strip mall in Coral Springs.

Firefighters with the Coral Springs Fire Department responded to the scene along North University Drive and Wiles Road just before 1 p.m., Thursday.

Rescue officials said one victim is currently being treated at the scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the car could be seen up on the strip mall platform, just feet away from a pizza shop.

7News viewer Robert Reggio captured flames coming out of the hood of the vehicle.

