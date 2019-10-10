Car catches fire, nearly crashes into Coral Springs strip mall; driver OK

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver behind the wheel of a car on fire narrowly escaped crashing into a strip mall in Coral Springs.

Firefighters with the Coral Springs Fire Department responded to the scene along North University Drive and Wiles Road just before 1 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where the car could be seen up on the strip mall platform, just feet away from a pizza shop.

The driver, Alexandra Hazey, said her brakes stopped working, so she moved to pull into the shopping plaza.

Seconds later, she said, the car caught fire, and that’s when she dove out of the vehicle.

“Everybody was telling me, ‘Jump out of the car,’ a few people, and so I jumped out of the car,” said Hazey. “The car just kept going straight, and then I saw that flames were on it.”

The vehicle struck a column at the strip mall, where it came to rest.

“The good thing, there was something to stop it, but it just kept going,” said Hazey.

7News viewer Robert Reggio recorded cellphone video of the burning gray sedan.

Hazey’s father said he received a frantic phone call from her.

“She called me, and she was in hysterics, crying,” said the driver’s father, Rick Hazey. “She said, ‘Dad, my car just caught on fire!’ Of course, I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK?’ She said, ‘Yeah, I jumped out.'”

Rescue officials said one victim was treated at the scene.

