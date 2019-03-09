MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews responded to the scene of a car fire near Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the blaze along the westbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway near the I-95 exit, just after 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters found the convertible engulfed in flames. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

The scene cleared just before 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

