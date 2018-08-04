Car catches fire inside garage in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught fire inside a home’s garage in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded before noon, Friday, to the scene along Southwest 123rd Street and 95th Avenue.

The car was declared a total loss after being engulfed in flames.

While the garage was also badly burned, fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading beyond it.

No injuries were reported.

