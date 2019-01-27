FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burst into flames in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest Eighth Avenue and Third Street, at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

Photos taken by crews show the extensive damaged caused by the flames.

Fortunately, no one was inside the car.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but officials said it began in the engine.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.