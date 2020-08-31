Car carrier truck flips into ditch along I-95 in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several cars were damaged in a rollover wreck along Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The wreck took place in the southbound lanes near Ives Dairy Road where the on-ramp exit was closed, Monday.

A car carrier truck that was transporting other vehicles flipped into a ditch, according to officials.

7News cameras captured the cars spread in the ditch as well as several palm trees that fell as a result of the crash.

It remains unclear if the driver was injured in the crash.

