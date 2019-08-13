Car carrier on fire causes closures along Turnpike near Hollywood Blvd

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound lanes along Florida’s Turnpike just before the Hollywood Boulevard exit have been shut down as firefighters work to put out a car carrier fire.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before 12 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters could be seen working to put out the flames coming from several cars on the bed of the truck.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays that stretch back toward Griffin Road.

