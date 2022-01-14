FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed and burned in Fort Lauderdale.

The Cadillac burst into flames after an collision Friday near Northeast Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street.

The fire started after the car had slammed into a concrete barricade.

Crews doused the car and put out the flames.

Three people, including a child, were hurt in the crash.

They were treated at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.