Car burglarized in Miami parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who burglarized a car in a Miami parking garage.

Surveillance video from Jan. 30 shows a man snooping by the cars in the valet parking area of a garage near Southwest 10th Street and First Avenue.

According to police, the victim left her car with the valet attendant.

When she returned to pick up her vehicle, the valet realized the ignition in her car had been popped.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

