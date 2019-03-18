Car burglar steals woman’s purse at Davie cemetery, uses credit card at Walgreens

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is demanding justice after, police said, a man broke into her car at a cemetery, stole her purse and used one of her credit cards at a Walgreens in Plantation.

Maureen Lisle said she was attending a funeral at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in the area of State Road 84 and Davie Road in Davie, Feb. 16.

Davie Police said the burglary took place at around 1:30 p.m.

When she returned to her car, Lisle said, she found her passenger side window smashed.

“All of a sudden, ‘Oh, my God, my car is broken, and my pocketbook is gone,'” she said.

Lisle said her work pocketbook contained her credit cards and the gate card to her community.

“Everything that I own — my driver’s license, my work ID, my gate pass — everything,” she said.

A few hours after the burglary, investigators said, the subject was caught by surveillance cameras using one of the victim’s cards at the Walgreens near West Broward Boulevard and North Nob Hill Road.

Lisle said she’s angry that she was targeted at a vulnerable time.

“I hope that they catch him so he doesn’t hurt another person,” she said, “and God is watching, and he sees you, young man.”

If you recognize the man or have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

