DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the man who was caught on surveillance video smashing his way into a car outside a Dania Beach home and stealing valuables.

The Ring camera footage shows the subject shattering the car window in the area of Southeast Fifth Avenue and 10th Street, Wednesday.

The crook is then seen reaching in and snatching a bag. As he began to run away, the contents of the bag spilled out, and he picked them up before he fled.

The homeowner said the bag was filled with Cub Scout materials.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

