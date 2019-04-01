Cape Coral Police officer gives dog treat during traffic stop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) – A Cape Coral Police officer gave a nervous dog a treat during a traffic stop.

Officer Amanda Tobler stopped a car for a rolling stop on March 22.

Nervous pup gets doggie biscuit during traffic stop. Officer Amanda Tobler stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and saw that one of the occupants was a little nervous for its owner. So at the end of the traffic stop Officer Tobler brought the pup a treat. #WeAreCapeCoral pic.twitter.com/sfUh5sMkzT — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) March 31, 2019

The officer then noticed a nervous dog behind the driver.

Instead of giving the driver a ticket, she gave the canine a dog biscuit.

The officer let the driver go with a warning and a happy dog.

Since the officer has dogs of her own, Tobler keeps dog treats in her squad car for these situations.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.