Can’t find a mask due to shortages? Learn how to make your own

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people wear a non-medical cloth mask while out in public, but some people are making their own masks amid shortages at stores.

While some know how to sew and are making their own masks, those that do not can make a mask with a handkerchief and two hair ties.

The CDC said on Friday that Americans are urged to wear the masks whenever out in public.

“These include places like grocery stores and pharmacies,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said.

7News checked the Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart websites on Friday, and all of them were sold out for face masks, but there were some face masks available on Amazon.

Face masks are becoming one of the most important lines of defense against COVID-19, but to make sure healthcare workers have access to them first, seamstress Rosilene Costa said it is better to make them.

“You care for what’s going on, and you care about your future, you learn how to make your own mask,” Costa said. “There’s a lot of ways to learn. Go to YouTube!”

Costa, who donated 400 hand-sewn masks to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, said she learned how to make face masks by watching YouTube videos.

For those skilled in sewing, JoAnn Fabrics posted an in-depth how-to guide on their website. Their method requires a sewing machine and a few other materials, such as cotton fabric, 1/4 inch knit elastic and a pencil.

Meanwhile, a viral video on Twitter showed people how to make a mask without sewing, using only one handkerchief and two hair ties. To make the mask, fold the handkerchief four times over, flip it, add the hair ties on both sides, stick one end into the other, and the mask is complete.

