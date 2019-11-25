Candytopia to open in Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sweet treat is opening up at Aventura Mall, but you better indulge in it before it disappears.

Step with us into a candy wonderland with plenty to see, do and, of course, taste.

“It’s just a whole lot of fun,” founder Jackie Sorkin said.

Sorkin, also known as the Candy Queen and her team have named Aventura the 10th city in the country to host Candytopia, which boasts a one of a kind full sensory experience with larger than life handmade installations.

Some are made just for South Florida.

“We wanted to do the iconic Miami Beach welcome sign,” Sorkin said. “We had to do the flamingos, and then, of course, we did a contest, and our fans actually chose Gloria Estefan for the piece that we were going to create.”

Estefan beat out the likes of Pitbull and Ariana Grande to join Beyoncé, Prince, Marilyn Monroe and more on the sugar-coated walls.

“It’s often the adults that lose their minds more than the kids and so we love seeing that,” Sorkin said.

Sorkin said they’ve had nearly two million guests at the mini theme park pop up in less than two years.

“Candy is this universal thing that speaks this language of sweetness and love to everyone and everyone loves candy,” Sorkin said.

While your eyes are going everywhere in every room, don’t forget to check out the candy facts. One of Cardi B took 104 hours to complete and has 8,000 pieces of candy.

“I’ve been called crazy a really, really long time,” Sorkin said. “People say, ‘Get a real job. What are you doing with your candy?!’ And just always was so passionate. The beauty of what we’re creating it’s so magical.”

Sorkin started creating pieces in her garage years ago and says Candytopia is a dream come true.

This set up, with its candy samples and fun surprises, is not permanent. Candytopia is in the Aventura Mall starting Tuesday and lasts through January.

Sorkin says they’ve sold out in almost each city before packing up and moving on.

“Then, when we’re gone, we start getting the messages, ‘Are you still there?!’ And we’re like, ‘We just left,’ so it’s exciting,” Sorkin said.

