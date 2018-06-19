Candlelight vigil organized for rapper XXXTentacion

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot dead in Deerfield Beach on Monday, held a candlelight vigil in Pompano Beach.

Instagram user jordans_n_diamonds said the vigil was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 3671 N. Dixie Highway. The user asked for white and gold balloons to be brought, along with white candles.

Jordans_n_diamonds wrote, “IN Remembrance of my friend / Bro Tomorrow we will be holding A candlelight for #jahsehonfroy known as @xxxtentacion Please I would love for everyone to attend …”

XXXTentacion was fatally shot on Monday just outside of Riva Motorsports, near Sample Road and North Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two subjects approached XXXTentacion, and at least one of them opened fire before fleeing.

While friends and loved ones organize the candlelight vigil, fans continue to pay their respects at his memorial, where a woman was seen drawing XXXTentatcion’s face with chalk.

Fans continue to show up at the #XXXTentacion memorial. This woman has people watching her draw his face with a halo above. Her husband says she goes as 4S. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QYQgKERIEh — Katrina Bush (@KatrinaBush) June 19, 2018

Others remembered the rapper and the messages he sent in his music.

“X was really inspirational. He had a positive message to spread to younger people,” said fan Michael Terranova. “To hear this news just so close to home, it just kind of hurts … The kid’s 20 years old. He has a mother that lives down the road.”

“I went to a music festival last month and saw him live, performing on stage. He was so energetic,” said fan Devin. “Seeing the video that they released of him, slumped over, lifeless, just kind of reminds you how final death is.”

“It was very heartbreaking, cause we’ve been listening to his music for a very long time, and we just wanted to come and pay our respects,” said fan Isabella Eckerle.

In the midst of their sorrow, fans have also begun to speculate about those responsible for XXXTentacion’s death.

A Twitter user by the name @SniperGangRed tweeted “Bruh I really just shot XXXTentacion. I’m finna go viral.” The tweet has since been deleted and the account suspended.

Rappers Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo have also been on the internet’s radar after they posted photos and videos to Instagram of them eating at a restaurant just down the street from the crime scene. In one video, you can see a gun.

In another photo, a red mask was spotted in their car.

Witnesses said the shooters were wearing red masks.

However, Soldier Kidd has taken to social media to deny his involvement and offer his condolences to the family.

Some believe the shooting was not random and that XXXTentacion was targeted.

“He is a public figure who drew a lot of controversy. I doubt it’s random,” said a fan. “I feel like they probably had to have known that he was gonna be here.”

The rapper’s attorneys claim, before coming to Riva Motorsports to buy a motorcycle, he withdrew money from the bank. They believe the motive was robbery.

Deputies continue to search for those involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

