Candlelight vigil held for mother killed in NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends felt anger and heartbreak after a mother was killed during a Northwest Miami-Dade shooting.

Known as Dee Dee to her loved ones, 31-year-old Dynette Early lost her life after being struck by gunfire, Wednesday.

“Their family wants justice, justice to be served, and that’s what we’re going to march through here and do,” said Leatha Bush.

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil for Early on Friday.

“I just want justice,” said Tanya Spaulding, Early’s mother. “I just want justice.

Friends said Early, a mother of three, was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was killed after gunfire rang out near the Lincoln Fields Apartment at Northwest 62nd Street and 20th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were also grazed by bullets during the incident.

“I ask that you continue to just abundantly protect, Father God,” said Dwight Wells while praying at the vigil.

As the group prayed for the victims and released balloons into the night sky, they now hope someone with information will come forward.

But the shooting is not the first time blood has been shed this week.

Twenty-three-year-old Martaysha Sippio was one of two people killed around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 70th Street in Miami, Friday.

Neighbors reported hearing dozens of gunshots.

“A good 75, almost 100 rounds,” said a local rapper who goes by Contraband Anonymous.

Police found a man and woman dead on the scene when they arrived. Another woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Sippio’s mother said this is her second child taken by gun violence.

“Please, there’s too much violence that’s going on,” said Marsha Sippio, the 23-year-old’s mother. “I mean y’all just taking lives, man. This is not acceptable.”

Police are still searching for a gunman in both fatal shootings, and communities are hoping someone will come forward with answers.

“We got to come together in unity,” said Bush. “We got to be together. We can’t do this by ourselves.”

Family and friends plan to hold another vigil on New Year’s Day.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

