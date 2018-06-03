SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Dozens of cancer survivors reunited with the doctors and nurses who cared for them while they were patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Their day of fun at Dave & Buster’s in Sweetwater also marked National Cancer Survivor Day.

Survivors and their families were treated to a day of laughs and fond memories, bringing joy to the medical staff that made sure they would be OK.

“I’m so happy when I see my patients having fun, enjoying their families and doing fun activities,” said Dr. Ziad Khatib, a pediatric oncologist. “It’s a big feeling of relief and happiness for me as well.”

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital cures more than 80 percent of its patients diagnosed with cancer.

