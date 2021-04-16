Cancer survivor who originally given months to live celebrates final chemo treatment at Broward Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After getting life-shattering news, one South Florida woman decided to get a second opinion that saved her life.

It wasn’t easy for Nanita Edwards to hold onto hope after a doctor told her she only had months left to live.

“Told me that I had 6 months to a year to live and there was nothing that they were able to do,” said Edwards.

After she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last July, she was preparing to say goodbye.

“I remember that feeling right now, to today, that I was dying,” she said.

She still decided to get a second opinion.

The simple act of doing so was a little piece of hope so deep down within Edwards.

Edwards said she didn’t even realize she was still hanging onto it as she met Dr. Scott Jordan, who specializes in Gynecologic Oncology at Broward Health.

“I looked over the chart and I noticed that she did have advanced ovarian cancer but she had BRCA2 mutation,” said Dr. Jordan.

The mutation was the start of a fighting chance for Edwards.

“Those are also the patients that respond the best to treatment and that we can hope to get into remission,” said Dr. Jordan.

“That felt great,” said Edwards. “I started feeling better about myself then.”

Months went by and Edwards didn’t get sicker — she got better.

On Friday, she received a standing ovation.

Edwards also received a certificate to commemorate her last chemotherapy treatment, and her new lease on life, filled with nothing but hope for the future.

“Someone told me there is hope for you, that you can get better and do better, and here I am,” she said. “I can jump up and down and walk and just give Jehovah the praise.”

To celebrate, Edwards said she and her family are planning a trip to Orlando for early summer.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.