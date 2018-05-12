Cancer patients, survivors treated to unforgettable prom experience in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 200 cancer patients and survivors from hospitals across South Florida came together for an unforgettable prom experience.

The teens got dolled up and dressed up for the Unforgettable Prom Foundation’s 9th annual Prom to Remember, Friday evening, at the Ritz Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.

7’s Donovan Campbell was on hand to do the red carpet interviews. The night’s theme was “Welcome to the Jungle.”

“So, so much fun. It’s amazing what they put on here. It’s just incredible,” said attendee Abigail Qahhat.

The teens were joined by players and cheerleaders from the Miami Dolphins, Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, and University of Miami as they walked the red carpet.

“You know, most people look at it as, ‘Oh, you get to walk down the red carpet with an athlete,’ but really, I think we’re the lucky ones,” said point guard Tyler Johnson from the Miami Heat.

Even Burnie and the Heat dancers were on hand to get the kids moving.

“That’s a great thing to do, you know, giving out their time when they could just be training or anything like that for the next game. But they’re here donating their time for us, the survivors and the patients too,” said attendee Rolando Valdes.

The prom and pre-party were held at no cost to patients or their families thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donations.

“Yeah, it’s really exciting. This is my second year doing it, and the excitement never dies down. It’s really fun and exciting,” said attendee Madison White.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.