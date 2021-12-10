FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida parade happened in the halls of Joe DiMaggio children’s hospital.

The Mystic Force Foundation teamed up with law enforcement and a few superheroes to put together a parade for those young courageous children battling cancer.

The caravan went through the hospital while the kiddos waved from the sidelines.

It was an uplifting moment they will never forget.

“Umm, It gave everybody a chance to be happy, you know, because everybody has been down from being in the hospital,” said Diamond Reid, a patient. “It gives people a chance get some fresh air for a minute.”

The children had a good time watching their favorite superheroes drive around.

