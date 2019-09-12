Cancer patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital drive Lamborghini replicas

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Ride2Revive has donated baby Lamborghinis to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital cancer patients.

Children at the Hollywood hospital were able to drive the five Lamborghini Urus replicas for the first time on Wednesday.

The cars will serve as a distraction for kids being treated at the facility for serious medical issues.

The pediatric patients will be able to drive the cars from their hospital rooms to treatment.

September is National Childhood Cancer Month.

