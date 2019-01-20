COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida camp is offering help in healing to children who have lost a loved one.

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care is hosting a free bereavement camp for children this weekend.

Camp Kangaroo at Shake-A-Leg in Coconut Grove allows children to take part in regular camp activities, all while going through the grieving process.

“Really, it’s to help them move through this loss, give them some great coping tools to move on, and deal with this loss that they’re going to be dealing with for the rest of their life,” said Joseph Goelz, director of supportive care for Seasons Hospice.

Some of the activities include arts and crafts, games, and even swimming and water sports.

The camp, in its sixth year, is free of charge for all children in attendance.

