Camila Cabello celebrates album release in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Camila Cabello celebrated her album release in Wynwood’s Gramps where her top listeners had an intimate meet and greet with her.

As Spotify turned the restaurant into “Casa Camila,” the singer celebrated her Cuban roots amongst her most coveted fans.

Three-hundred fans got the chance to enjoy salsa dancing, tarot card readings and Cuban cocktails.

However, only 40 of the singer’s top Spotify listeners had an intimate meet and greet with her.

