Cameras catch person attempting to break into cars in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras caught a person trying to break into several cars in North Lauderdale.

A resident had their surveillance camera recording when the subject was seen pulling door handles of cars in their driveway.

“Somebody’s actually messing around, pulling doors on our cars and to see it, and knowing it’s happening in my community, is a little bit concerning,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

The unnamed resident said the attempted car burglaries happened Tuesday morning just before 4 a.m., but it was a neighbor who tipped him off. That’s when he checked his cameras.

“We don’t know who it is,” said the resident. “It could be anybody. It could be somebody that’s very close to us that is doing it, so it’s very scary ’cause you never know what the outcome of that person could be.”

Motion-detecting lights helped make residents aware that somebody was snooping around their property at night.

“Leave people’s stuff alone, mess with your own stuff,” said the resident, “because then you’re just bothering people and you’re just causing problems in the community, and it makes people feel unsafe.”

If you have any information on these attempted burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

