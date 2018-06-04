Cameras catch generator theft in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A duo was caught on surveillance video stealing a generator in Miami.

The two subjects, a male and a female, were both captured on video together near the property at Southwest 18th Court and 17th Avenue, on Thursday.

That’s when one of them jumped the locked gate and escaped with a Champion generator. That person could be seen on video falling to the ground before disappearing.

Another video showed the couple driving away with the generator, police said.

The generator is valued at about $500.

If you have any information on this burglary call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

