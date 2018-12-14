Cameras capture woman stealing over $1,000 in cosmetics from Publix in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a woman caught on camera stealing cosmetics from a Publix in Davie.

According to officials, the woman stole more than $1,000 worth of products.

It happened back in October, at the Publix along 47th Street and University Drive.

If you have any information on this woman, call Davie Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.