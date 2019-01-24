Cameras capture woman stealing accountant’s car keys in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video footage showed the moment a woman sneakily stole the car keys of an accountant in Miami.

Victim Adrienne Stephens said the woman came in for help with her taxes at OJD Accounting along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 50th Street, around 2:15 p.m., Thursday.

Stephens said the woman didn’t have any documents for the tax professionals, and eventually said she had to go out to grab the files from her car.

Before going outside, the woman could be seen in the video grabbing Stephens’s car keys, using a purse to block the theft.

“You watch. She’s going to put her hands up under there,” Stephens said while video footage showed the suspect in action at the business.

When asked how the woman could have known which vehicle on the lot was hers, Stephens said, “I’m assuming because I had the only Mercedes in the car lot.”

“When I came outside, my trunk was open, and everything was all floating around,” she added.

Stephens said she didn’t realize her car keys had been stolen until other clients arrived at the business.

“I realized when the clients came in, ‘Oh, your Mercedes car is open,’ and I’m like, ‘How?'” said Stephens. “Then we came out, we looked, and I looked in the inside. I see everything around, and I’m like, ‘Wait, wait a minute,’ and then I went back in, and we played the camera.”

Stephens said the woman stole several items from her car, including a bag with billing documents, an iPad, ink cartridges and Versace sunglasses.

Video showed the woman re-entering the business to return the keys after reportedly ransacking the vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

