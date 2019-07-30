Cameras capture vehicle burglary outside of Miami Shores Walgreens

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking information from the public in hopes of finding a burglar who targeted a car outside of a Miami Shores Walgreens.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman parking outside of the store, located in the area of Northeast 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. on June 29.

Minutes later, a vehicle believed to be an older model Toyota Camry could be seen parking next to the woman’s vehicle.

The crook exited the Camry, smashed the victim’s car windows and took a backpack from inside of the car.

Detectives said the burglar’s car has extensive rear damage.

If you have any information on this vehicle burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

