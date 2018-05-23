Cameras capture thieves steal $850 in quarters from Dania Beach gas station

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of thieves were caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars in coins from a gas station car wash.

Surveillance video from the Mobil gas station car wash along Griffin Road and Anglers Avenue caught the two men stealing nearly $850 in quarters from a change machine on May 8.

Moments earlier, one of the crooks drilled a hole into the machine while the other kept an eye out.

Police are now searching for these two men.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.