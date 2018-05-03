Cameras capture thief stealing purse from woman’s car at NE Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gas station surveillance cameras were rolling as someone drove up to a woman’s car and stole her purse all while she was pumping fuel.

The 28-year-old single mother was at a Shell gas station near Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast Second Avenue in Northeast Miami-Dade when the theft occurred on April 12.

“I don’t feel secure. I don’t feel safe,” the victim said. “Someone’s driving around with my driver’s license and I just don’t feel safe anymore.”

The victim said she thought she had locked her doors.

“I’m a single woman. I’m a single mom. I always ride around with my son, so I locked the door, but I had so many things going on in my head and I obviously — I guess I didn’t lock it.”

The victim said the subject has already tried to access her accounts.

“They keep trying to take money. I honestly don’t know if they’ve done anything under my name,” she said. “They have my license, they’re pretending to be me. I don’t know what else is going to pop up.”

The thief also got a picture of the victim’s 8-year-old son, and the money she intended to spend on rent.

“I’m heartbroken. I feel robbed, I don’t feel safe. I feel insecure, I question myself every time I jump in my car,” the victim said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

