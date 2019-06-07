Cameras capture man stealing wallet, nearly running over victim in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance footage of a robbery at a Hollywood gas station in hopes the public can assist them with information.

Two men could be seen arriving in a silver Toyota to a Marathon Gas Station, located on the 3000 block of Johnson Street at approximately 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Cameras captured the moment a victim was changing the oil in his car when one of the suspects could be seen reaching into the victim’s back pocket and running away with his wallet.

Officials said the suspect had befriended the victim during the moments leading up to the theft.

The crook ran back to the vehicle he arrived in, where his accomplice was waiting at the wheel.

As the thief opened the driver’s side door, the accomplice jumped into the passenger seat.

After the crook shut the door and began to back up the vehicle, the victim could be seen approaching the vehicle and opening the driver side door.

The robber then hit the gas and the victim was hit by the car door and nearly run over as the duo fled the scene.

The car was last seen heading eastbound on Johnson Street.

Police describe the man who took the victim’s wallet as having long black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt.

His accomplice, who also had a beard, had his hair in a bun, a tattoo on the right side of his neck and was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

