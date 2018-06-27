Cameras capture man stealing package from home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for those responsible for stealing a package from someone’s home.

In May, a security camera captured a car pulling up to a home on Southwest 82nd Avenue and Southwest 29th Street. The passenger then got out, walked up to the front porch and stole a package.

Inside the box was computer equipment, officials said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

