Cameras capture man stealing luxury car during test drive in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras captured a test drive gone bad in Miami, Wednesday afternoon, when a man posing as a customer stole a luxury car while switching seats with a sales associate.

The sales associate was about to switch seats in the car with the potential buyer outside a gas station when the supposed customer jumped behind the wheel and took off with the car.

The incident happened at a gas station located on Northeast Second Avenue and 26th Street, at around 3:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the car dealership employee and the subject both walking around the back of the blue BMW M4. The subject can then be seen getting into the driver’s seat and driving off as the sales associate was opening the passenger door to get in.

“He was going fast, yeah, for sure,” said witness Jose Moreno. “The problem was the traffic for him.”

Traffic caused the subject to drive back through the gas station.

Witnesses took pictures as the thief tried to get away.

“In the middle of the way it was a car, so he tried to go back and return to this way to see if he could escape, but he didn’t make it, so he took that way again to escape and take the car,” said Moreno.

The subject then reached a dead-end street, which slowed him down, but he ultimately escaped with the stolen car.

7News confirmed that the car came from Braman BMW, located just a few blocks away from the gas station.

Employees at the car dealership said the salesman wasn’t hurt, and they got the car back.

If you recognize the subject or have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

