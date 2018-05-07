Cameras capture man ripping iPhones from Deerfield Beach T-Mobile store display

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling as a man made his way into a Deerfield Beach cellphone store and got away with several devices.

Video shows the burglar walking into a T-Mobile store, located near Southeast 10th Street and South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach on March 21.

Police said the man, wearing a black and white jacket with a camouflage hat, ripped several phones off the display, getting away with over $2,000 in merchandise.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.