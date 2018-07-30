Cameras capture immigrant teen escapee, police searching Homestead auto business

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An immigrant teenager took refuge at an auto care business after she escaped custody from a South Florida immigrant detention center.

The teenager hid inside Gonzalez Auto Center along North Flagler Avenue and Northeast First Road in Homestead on Friday.

Surveillance video recorded police officers searching for the teen in the auto bays and front office.

According to police, she ran from a van that was taking her to an eye doctor appointment. She is a current resident at the Homestead shelter for undocumented children.

The owner of Gonzalez Auto Center, Frank Gonzalez, told 7News that when he found her hiding, the girl was upset and called the shelter a jail.

He said he gave her water and contacted an advocate for undocumented children, but the police arrived first.

“We did everything we can,” Gonzalez said. “The police was already here. There was already in the back of the shop. They had undercover cops with different cars. My shop was surrounded with police. They knew she was here. They knew. They saw her running to the shop.”

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the shelters, has not commented on the specifics of this incident.

