Cameras capture Dania Beach burglary, man at large

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released surveillance video on Wednesday showing a man stealing a laptop from a car in Dania Beach.

The video shows the subject pulling up to the home in a stolen vehicle. The man then checks the locks of several parked cars before opening the door of a white Ford F-150.

Police said the video then shows him making off with a laptop.

The burglary happened on the corner of Southwest 44th Street and 37th Avenue.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

