Cameras capture cigarette bandit ransacking Miami convenience store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami convenience store was smashed into by a burglar who left a large mess behind.

The thief shattered a window at the Lanka Grocery business near Southwest Sixth Street and 12th Avenue Sunday night before ransacking the store.

Surveillance video captured the crook loading cigarette boxes into his backpack before stopping and looking right into the camera.

The business owner surveyed the damage and said he’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

“I saw everything had fall down. This one, that one, this cooler,” store owner Percy Siriwardana said. “I am relaxed. I am happy I saw the police. They stay outside.”

Siriwardana said cash was left out during the burglary, but it appears the crook was only after cigarettes.

Miami Police responded with long guns drawn only to discover the crook had already fled.

The damage has been estimated at more than $2,000.

